In the beginning there were several phrases that I really dreaded hearing: ‘wash your hands’, ‘don’t touch your face’ and ‘out of an overabundance of caution.’ I am not a germaphobe and I don’t scare easily. So it is possible I wasn’t giving the coronavirus its due respect.
On a Friday in early March, I went to the grocery store and when I pulled into the parking lot my first reaction was ‘Uh oh’. When I got inside I saw empty shelf after empty shelf after empty shelf. I saw people with grocery carts filled to overflowing. I saw grim faces and worried looks.
In mid-March, the bad news about the College World Series came out. Truth be told it broke my heart. Then the Big East [conference tournament] was canceled. March Madness gone. The Masters postponed.
But these are only sports. What really broke my heart was the day I walked into my church and there was no holy water. Days later we were no longer able to receive communion under both species. We couldn’t shake hands at the sign of peace. Now there is no church at all.
Many people think the coronavirus is a sign from God or at the very least that He is trying to get our attention. He has gotten my attention. Out of an overabundance of caution I’m spending a lot more time on my knees in prayer. I’m trying to be nicer. Kinder. Maybe we all could try that. It’s not going to make the virus go away. But it might make our world a better place in the meantime.
—Joyce Stranglen