Postpone primary
I have tried to take Gov. Rickett’s message of Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected to heart, but it is disappointing to get mixed messages from state government.
DHHS and the governor say stay home — but the state will allow in-person voting during our primary. But, you can’t vote in person ahead of time at election offices unless you are disabled because they are closed, but apparently it is OK to gather on one day shortly after our peak, in large numbers and in close proximity to others to stand in line and vote in person.
I believe the prudent thing to do would be to heed the first message (Stay Home) and postpone the primary until deemed safe to congregate. I think the idea that poll workers will be issued PPE equipment that is in short supply for first-responders and front line health care workers indicates that indeed we should not have polling places open May 12.
Nebraska Strong requires a bold move to vote by mail only or postpone our primary until a later date, maybe to July 15, the same date our income tax filing date was extended.
I would encourage those who can postpone our primary to take a stand to “Stay Home, Stay Safe.” Those who aren’t inclined to Stay Home and vote by mail may take the mixed message as an opportunity to get out and vote like they have in the past, in person, as if it is like any other primary election day, which obviously it isn’t.
Joanne Ferguson Cavanaugh
Papillion