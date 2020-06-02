La Vista will not open its pool this year, the City Council decided Tuesday evening.
City Administrator Brenda Gunn said there were a number of challenges the city would have to overcome to be able to open the pool safely under current social distancing guidelines and health measures related to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Among the concerns are the size of the pool would allow only 26 people at any time to attend, it would be difficult to keep patrons 6 feet apart from each other in the bathhouse and the time and cost to get the pool ready and hire staff would make it impractical financially for the city.
Gathering limits set by Gov. Pete Ricketts were at 10 people until Monday, when they were lifted to 25 people or 25% of rated capacity, whichever was greater, so Gunn said the city had no reason to prepare the pool.
The city is planning to build a new pool to replace its current one. The city has budgeted $135,826 for the pool this year, according to city documents.