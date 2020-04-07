La Vista will not celebrate Salute to Summer during its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot due to public safety concerns from the spread of the coronavirus.
The City Council was unanimous in its support Tuesday of delaying the event, which was scheduled for May 22 and 23. Mayor Doug Kindig said it was a difficult time to plan the event because of uncertainty about how long health measures limiting public gatherings would last and the city would need to sign contracts with bands and vendors for the celebration soon if it decided to move ahead.
Every council member supported delaying the event because of health concerns.
Kindig said city staff would look into alternatives for a future celebration.
Also related to the coronavirus, the council approved an amendment to its 1.5% restaurant tax that will allow those businesses to send their taxes quarterly instead of monthly.