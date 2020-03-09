Students at La Vista West Elementary are doing more than reading books at their school library — they are now writing them.
In October, school librarian Ashley Lyles and media paraprofessional Joyce Williams created a display of books written by students that are available for checkout.
It all started, Williams said, when first graders wrote books and asked if they could be displayed in the library.
When other students saw them, they wanted to become authors, too.
“To see the excitement when their books get checked out is really fun to see and it kind of snowballed,” Williams said.
Students in all grades can submit books to Williams to get “published.”
To start, a student must create a book on plain paper and give it to Williams, who then copies, binds, laminates and puts on a barcode.
Since the display has been up, Williams and Lyles said the books have been popular among students.
Williams said this initiative has sparked more interest in reading.
“This has created some excitement for some of our reluctant readers. They will check these books out and start checking more out after that,” she said.
“I like the fact that it’s encouraging their writing, also.”
Lyles said her favorite part about the student author section is watching students express themselves.
“It’s very fun to see what they create and it brings out some kids you don’t really get to hear some positive things from and it gives them a chance to shine,” Lyles said.
Parker Ivy, a fourth grader, wrote a book about Sonic the Hedgehog.
Now, he gets excited every time someone checks out his book.
“I like to know that my book is being checked out a lot and it makes me feel famous,” Parker said.
In addition to sharing their work with others, Williams said she also hopes students see the importance of school.
“I want them to see that what they are learning here in school can actually apply and be done for enjoyment,” Williams said.
“School is sometimes considered work, but when they write their own books, they are having fun.”