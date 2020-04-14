Candidates for the La Vista City Council Ward 4 race all agree development along 84th Street is the biggest issue facing the city over the next four years.
Ward voters will have three candidates to choose from for the May 12 primary — Jim Frederick, the incumbent, and two challengers, John Pluta and Kevin Wetuski.
Frederick, 42, has served on the council for six years and is director of external relations and engagement for Ralston Public Schools. He was appointed to fill a council vacancy in 2014 and was elected in 2016.
Frederick said he is running for re-election because he has enjoyed his time on the council and being involved with the city.
“It’s a great way to learn and to have an influence on a city that you live in in a positive way,” he said.
City Centre and other developments along 84th Street are demanding a lot of effort from the city, he said, and he wants it to be successful because it could be a “game changer” for the community.
He also said ensuring the city is providing good services to its residents and managing tax dollars well will be important over the next four years.
Experience on the council and a desire to serve the community make him a good candidate for voters, he said.
“I put all my effort into being involved and I would work extremely hard to make the decisions that I feel would benefit the entire community,” he said.
Pluta, 40, is the manager of the information technology department of a local architectural and engineering firm.
He said he decided to run for council because he wanted to be more involved in the community and the two current ward representatives, Frederick and Kelly Sell, ran unopposed in their most recent elections.
“I wanted to see if that would be a good opportunity for me to get more involved with the community,” he said.
The biggest concern of the community would be the 84th Street redevelopment, Pluta said, and as a council member he would make sure business spaces were used appropriately and the development spurs other economic and residential opportunities.
Pluta said he has longstanding ties to community through family and has lived in the city for more than six years. He wants to continue the growth the community has experienced since the mid-90’s, he said.
“I want to be a part of continuing and ensuring as best I can for not only my daughter but other generations that they have such a vibrant and well-managed community as I get to enjoy now,” he said.
Wetuski, 48, is a electrician and training director for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 22, an electrical workers union.
He is also vice chair of the La Vista Planning Commission and is running for the City Council spot because he wants to increase his role in the decision-making process of La Vista’s future.
Wetuski said the 84th Street development is the biggest issue facing the city the next four years and he believes the project will be successful.
He also believes the city’s pursuit of a new municipal pool is a key issue because it is old and outdated and the city needs to ensure La Vista’s money is used to provide services to La Vista’s residents.
“If we can build one and keep our residents here in La Vista and spend our money in La Vista, I see that as a success,” he said.
Wetuski said he has been in some sort of community service all his life, including in the Marines after high school, as an American Legion member and community service projects through the electrical union, and he will do that on the council.
“I can dedicate my time to the city,” he said.