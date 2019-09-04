The public will get to take its first steps in La Vista’s Civic Center Park on Sept. 17 with the opening of the first phase of the trail system.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. at the trail head, which is near the former La Vista Falls Golf Course clubhouse at 83rd Street and Park View Boulevard. The fountain located near the large lake will also be turned on for the first time during the ceremony and the trail will be open following the ribbon cutting.
Mitch Beaumont, community relations coordinator, said the completion of the trail is the first of several projects planned for the 34-acre park. He added that future phases of the park project will require periodic closures of the trail.
“It gives people a chance to enjoy an incredible amenity,” Beaumont said. “It’s the opening construction, but it’s far from complete. But we invite people to start enjoying this as we get future phases going.”
The trail, which extends a little more than a half-mile, begins near the former clubhouse and loops around a small lake before continuing on the east side of the larger lake. At trail’s end, walkers can either turn around and come back or take a fire access road that connects to Central Park.
Construction on the park began in the fall of 2016 after the golf course was closed. The larger lake has expanded nearly four times from its original size while the smaller lake has almost doubled.
Beaumont said there are lights along the trail but no permanent lighting has been installed yet. Beaumont said the trail will be used as part of the Pump & Run event which will take place Sept. 20-21.
The city is excited to unveil the first of what will be many renovations the park will undergo over the next several years.
“We certainly hope it gets a lot of use,” Beaumont said. “We’re hoping for great weather and for a lot of people to get out there and enjoy it.”