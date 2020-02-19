Two more charging stations for electric vehicles are coming to La Vista.
The city recently received $112,800.50 in grants from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and Omaha Public Power District to purchase and install the charging stations in a city-owned lot near Cabela’s.
Tommy Prouhet, assistant to the city administrator, said OPPD approached the city and staff decided it was a good thing for the city since it would come at a low cost and “the idea of an electric charging station has been on our radar anyway.”
The city will contribute an additional $12,533.50, but the bulk of the money comes from Volkswagen’s settlement with the federal government after its 2015 diesel emissions scandal. Nebraska received $12.25 million from the settlement.
“It’s not taxpayer money,” Prouhet said.
La Vista will receive a Level 2 and a Level 3 charging station. Level 3 stations are newer, use direct current and can provide full charges in about 30 minutes, while older electric vehicles aren’t equipped to use Level 3 chargers and will use the alternating current Level 2 charger, which will have two ports.
The city-owned parking lot near Cabela’s was a strategic choice, Prouhet said.
“It’s a nice thing for residents. It’s a good way to attract people off the highway,” he said.
Prouhet, who drives an electric vehicle himself, said the stations will be part of the Greenlots network, which is similar to the Tesla app and can be used to locate stations and initiate charges.
Charging stations are at multiple locations in Sarpy County including at Bellevue University, PayPal in La Vista and Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna.
OPPD will add charging stations in North Bend, Blair, Syracuse and Omaha as well.
New electric vehicles get the equivalent of 130 miles per gallon or more and cost much less to “fill” because electricity is cheaper than gasoline.
For example, a Nebraska owner of a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt would pay an estimated $372 per year to fuel the vehicle for 12,000 miles, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
There are 149 electric vehicles registered in Sarpy County and 1,218 statewide, according to Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.
The city has no definite plans on when the chargers will be installed, Prouhet said, but per the grant has to construct them within two years. The city will include the stations in its next biennial budget, which begins Oct. 1.
The city is also in the process of updating its zoning ordinance to allow for solar energy systems. That was spurred by a La Vista resident and business owner who wanted to use solar panels to power the new building for his business.