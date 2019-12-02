Throughout her life, Kirsten Nelson loved all things fashion.
From putting together outfits to accessorizing, her dream was to run her own clothing business.
And at just 19-years-old, Nelson is making her dream a reality.
Nelson, who grew up and currently lives in La Vista, is the owner of Shop Nelly, an online clothing store catered to high schoolers and college students.
About a year ago, Nelson said, she began to speak her dream into existence after starting college at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she studies business administration with a focus on entrepreneurship.
She read books on opening a business, researched company development and picked the brains of established entrepreneurs.
“So many times I heard, ‘You’re so young, You have so much time,’ but I felt it in my heart that it was time to do it and I was excited for it. Nothing was holding me back,” Nelson said. “It’s always been a dream, I just didn’t think I could do it so young.”
Nelson said Shop Nelly will carry women’s apparel staple items that won’t go out of style, including a variety of sweaters, jackets and pants that can be worn for any occasion.
“You can dress it up, dress it down, wear it out on a Friday night but dress it up and wear it to work,” she said.
One of Nelson’s favorite things about clothing, she said, is the ability to express herself.
“I wear what I feel. Some days that’s boho, some days that edgy or street style and sometimes it’s sweatpants and a graphic tee and my hair in a bun,” she said.
And when Shop Nelly’s website, shopnelly.com, launches Today, Tuesday, Nelson will be able to provide a variety of styles to customers.
Shop Nelly will offer looks that are popular from across the country; from the East Coast to the West Coast.
“Not everyone’s styles are the same, but there are limited options here,” Nelson said.
Nelson gets her items wholesale, but in January, she will meet with vendors in preparation for a spring collection.
While running a business and studying full time can be quite trying, Nelson said she is happy pursuing her fashion ambitions.
“I found that I’m just so passionate about it that it doesn’t really feel like work,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun for me to do it.”
After college, Nelson said she wants Shop Nelly to be her full-time job.
“It’s been something I’ve been dreaming about since I was little,” she said. “I want this to be what I do.”