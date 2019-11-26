La Vista is gearing up for another kickoff to the holiday season with plenty of cheer.
The city will do that with two longstanding traditions for the community this weekend with Santa’s Sleigh Ride through the city Sunday and a tree lighting ceremony Monday.
“We’ve created a fun atmosphere and we’re excited to welcome folks for another holiday season,” Community Relations Coordinator Mitch Beaumont said.
Santa’s Sleigh Ride will be Sunday from 3 p.m. to around 7 p.m. Santa will ride on a sleigh provided by the city and with an entourage will tour the east side of 84th Street until about 5 p.m., take a short break and then tour the west side until around 7 p.m.
Santa’s elves will be present throughout the route handing out candy canes and information about Santa’s Workshop. The city will tweet out location information to let the public know where the sleigh is. The route is available at cityoflavista.org/santa.
“It’s a great opportunity to kick off the holiday season,” Beaumont said.
On Monday, La Vista will host a tree lighting ceremony outside City Hall. The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. with music played by students at La Vista Middle School.
Santa will arrive on his sleigh and will light the Christmas tree with La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
A soup supper provided by the mayor and City Council will follow in the La Vista Community Center and will include musical entertainment. Santa will be at his workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center Park clubhouse, 8305 Park View Blvd.
There will also be a food drive for the Tri-City Food Pantry.
“We do some fun things over the holidays,” Beaumont said.
Santa’s Workshop will be open on five additional dates. Those dates will be Dec. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.; Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon; Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon; and Dec. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 dates will have live reindeer.
“Our Santa experience, we think, is one of the best in the metro,” Beaumont said.
The city has man other events planned throughout the month of December. For more information go to cityoflavista.org/twasthelights or call 402-593-6410.