The La Vista Community Foundation’s Salute to Veterans event will take place Nov. 7 at the Embassy Suites La Vista Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway.
The program for the evening begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15. Dinner is free for veterans and a guest. Jill Lukes, executive director for the foundation, said about 10 spots remained as of Thursday morning and those spots are expected to go quickly.
To register, visit lavistacommunityfoundation.com/salute-to-veterans-dinner.html. There will also be a waiting list for individuals in the event that spots open up prior to the event.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Adjutant General with the Nebraska National Guard, will serve as the keynote speaker. The evening will feature other guest speakers as well as music and tributes.
For information, call 402-960-9625.