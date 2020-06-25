The City of La Vista is rolling in a new way its residents can have fun while also celebrating the city’s 60th anniversary.
The campaign is called “Summer 2.0” and includes four different ways the community can participate:
COVID Warriors/Healthcare Heroes
New banners have been placed at all the city’s major intersections as a way of saying thank you to all the essential workers in the community who have been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
La Vista residents are encouraged to nominate a friend or loved one and the city will share their story online and city social media accounts.
La Vista started in mid-June giving away a gift card each week to a healthcare worker.
Summer Scavenger Hunt
In Late June, the community can have an adventure around La Vista in search of 60 hidden icons. Those who find them all will be entered for a chance to win a prize.
Community Quilt with Porch Photos
In late June, families can get their picture taken by the La Vista photographer and download it at home for free.
The City of La Vista will compile all the photos into a large digital quilt and share it with the community.
La Vista Cookbook Website
In July, the City of La Vista is building a hub of unique, delicious recipes — all made by La Vista residents.
La Vista residents will be able to explore and try a variety of dishes and can submit recipes too.
Santa’s Summer Sleigh Ride
On July 18, Santa is adding a pit stop in La Vista to his summer vacation plans.
Santa will parade around town spreading some cheer, and maybe some other surprises, too.
In case of rain, this event will take place July 25.
For more information on “Summer 2.0” events, visit CityofLaVista.org/2020events