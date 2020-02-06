There’s only two months of data, but so far La Vista’s restaurant occupation tax is generating more money than expected.
The tax went into effect Oct. 1 and La Vista has collected $149,551 for October and November, more than $32,000 above what the city projected.
Kevin Pokorny, the city’s director of administrative services, said the figures were not what the city expected, but it needs to see at least a year cycle to identify trends.
“We just need to see a full year to see if there’s highs and lows,” he said.
“Right now we don’t anticipate doing anything differently. We need to see how it all plays out.”
La Vista set the 1.5% tax because it wanted to bring in no more than $700,000. Under state law, voters of first class cities, or those with more than 5,000 residents, must approve an occupation tax that brings in more than $700,000.
Pokorny said the city based the 1.5% rate on an analysis of three years worth of sales tax data for restaurants and drinking establishments provided by the Nebraska Department of Revenue. It also used figures from Ralston and Fremont, two other first class cities with restaurant taxes.
Ralston’s rate is 2.5% and generates between $300,000 and $400,000 per year and Fremont set its rate at 1.25% in 2016, when it reduced the rate from 1.75%.
La Vista’s tax applies to any restaurant or drinking establishment, including those in restaurants or drinking places in grocery or convenience stores, and it applies to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
There is no specific remedy in state law if more than $700,000 is collected, Pokorny said. But La Vista’s ordinance allows the city to evaluate the tax in two years and then adjust the rate if necessary.
Most of the 64 businesses subject to the tax are in compliance, according to city documents, with 57 in compliance in October and 54 in November. That equates to 89% and 84%, respectively.
“You always want 100% compliance, but this is not bad,” Pokorny said. “We didn’t expect 100%, especially not right off the bat.”
Businesses are supposed to pay the taxes to the city at the end of the following month — December’s taxes were due at the end of January, for example, but totals were not available.
Deputy City Clerk Rachel Carl said the clerk’s office has been reaching out to business owners and working with them, as well as contacting corporate offices with locations in La Vista.
“There haven’t been any problems working with anyone, it’s just they have questions,” she said.
There is a 10% late fee, but Carl said the city hasn’t actively pursued to collect late fees because they wanted to help businesses understand the payment schedule.
Pokorny added, “It is a learning curve for them, it is a learning curve for us, and so we are trying to work with the businesses in our community to a mutual understanding and agreement what’s owed.”
The city is working on an online payment portal on the city’s website and is aiming for a March 1 launch date. Currently taxes are mailed in.
The $149,551 does not include the 2% of occupation tax receipts businesses were allowed to keep to help pay for credit card processing fees.
Pokorny said the city could’ve done a more accurate calculation of its receipts if it had access to business-specific sales tax data, but the Department of Revenue doesn’t release detailed data to cities.
“We are hampered by not being able to get in there and look at the detail and being able to take information back that we can do analysis on that detail,” he said.