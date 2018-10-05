It’s summer in October in La Vista.
Well, not quite, but the inaugural Fall Festival will have a summertime feel to it when the city hosts the event at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the City Hall parking lot at 8116 Park View Blvd.
La Vista’s monthly summer concert/movie event was canceled in July, but the city didn’t want to deprive its residents of hearing the popular band Eckophonic, so the band will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. during the Fall Festival. The band’s performance will be followed by a showing of “Cars 3.”
“It was a band people were excited to see and we wanted to do all we could to make sure they could perform,” said Mitch Beaumont, community relations coordinator for the city. “We had saved the funding from the event, so we thought we would try something new. We will treat it like a regular concert/movie event.”
There will be a couple of added twists as fire pits will be set up for attendees and s’mores supplies will be provided for the first 500 people in attendance. Beaumont added there will also be outdoor activities for the entire family.
Beaumont said if all goes well, the event could become a regular on the city’s calendar.
“That’s a possibility,” he said. “So far, the response for the event through Facebook has been very positive. We hope it’s a great way to enjoy some family time.”
To learn more about the event, visit cityoflavista.org.