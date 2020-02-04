From a Harry Potter workshop to karate for women, Metropolitan Community College is offering La Vista a wide variety of new recreation programs.
After a 2018 community interest survey revealed that residents wanted more kid, adult and elderly programs, the city started looking into more ways to partner with MCC, which has a location in La Vista’s library, Community Relations Coordinator Mitch Beaumont said.
La Vista Recreation Director Scott Stopak met with MCC representatives back in June to discuss the partnership.
After Stopak gave Gary Girard, MCC’s executive director of continuing education, a tour of the La Vista Community Center, Girard said he realized the facility was equipped for many programs MCC was already offering elsewhere.
Of the children, teenage and adult programs, MCC chose the most popular in the Omaha-metro to offer in La Vista.
It also developed classes around La Vista’s unique space, such as dance camps and a referee camp, Girard said. He expects the classes offered exclusively in La Vista to draw in participation from those outside the city, as well.
The new programs will kick off with a workshop on navigating Mac file management Feb. 8. Several other programs will be offered throughout the year, including children’s and teenager’s summer camp.
Many of the activities are single workshops. Beaumont said the survey found that residents wanted more one-time experiences as opposed to recurring programs that required more of a commitment.
“People’s preferences are much more centered around experiences than formal organized things,” Beaumont said. “Giving the kids these experience-type programs, while also introducing them to college, it’s a perfect partnership for both the city and Metro.”
Some courses many be offered more throughout the year based on the community’s response, Girard said. He said MCC hopes to have 10 to 15 people attend each course.
Stopak said the city offers lots of athletic programs, so he’s excited to offer new variety in the types of activities available.
“We’ve dabbled a bit in the cultural arts and arts and education component, but this is our first real chance to reach out and do some different types of programming that was identified in the community interest survey,” Stopak said.
Upon completion of the programs, Girard said MCC will survey children and parents on the experience and use those responses to improve the programs in the future.
The new partnership is at no cost to the city, Stopak said, as MCC is paying a $27 per hour rental fee to use its facility. Girard said it gives the community college an opportunity to reach students in the La Vista area.
“It gives students the beginning of an early college experience,” Girard said. “The earlier you do that, the better it is for the kids and for the community and for our college.”
Children’s and teenager’s summer program registration starts today, Wednesday, at 8 a.m. at mccneb.edu/ce/register. To view more workshops, visit mccneb.me/lavista.