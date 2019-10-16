The cities of La Vista and Papillion are partnering to host fall clean-up days Thursday through Sunday at the Papillion Public Works Department, 9909 Portal Road.
The free disposal service is available to residents of both communities, including those in La Vista’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction.
Disposal is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Items that will be accepted include major appliances, televisions, lawn and household furniture, toys, bikes, lawn mowers, grills and mattresses as well as yard waste, leaves and grass clippings.
Household batteries and vehicle batteries will also be accepted.
Electronic recycling is available and items accepted include computers, computer monitors, mouses, stereos, speakers and printers.
Computer hard drive erasing and destruction will be offered. Television sets will not be accepted for recycling but can be disposed with other debris.
Paint and household chemicals and cleaners will not be accepted, but can be dropped off at Under the Sink, 4001 S. 120th St. Tires will not be accepted.
The cities have added some helpful tips for those attending the event to make things flow smoother for everyone:
• Bring identification with a Papillion or La Vista address, or bring a Papillion water bill to prove residency.
• Arrive at or after the event’s start time. Don’t line up at the gates before opening.
• If possible, participate in the event on Oct. 17 or Oct. 18. Those days, especially Oct. 17, are not as busy with shorter wait times than weekend days.
• Mid-morning and mid-afternoon are the best times to bring loads to the event.
• Oct. 19 will be the busiest day with the longest wait times. It is recommended that you don’t head out to Fall Cleanup Days on that day any later than 3 p.m.
• Organize drop-off items to move efficiently through the line. Metals get dumped first, then branches, then garbage.
• Stay in line and back in when directed. Staff is there to assist when necessary, especially for elderly residents or those who need an extra hand, but if you can unload it yourself, please do.
• Don’t bring items that could fit into a dumpster or recycle bin at home.
• For the safety of others on the road, secure all loads.
• Use caution and be aware of surroundings when entering the dump site.
For other information, visit papillion.org or cityoflavista.org.