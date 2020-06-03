The coronavirus pandemic upended the way La Vista served its senior citizens, but it is still providing them a sense of community.
In March, La Vista closed its community center due to the virus, and in doing so closed a space where seniors came to get meals and spend time with friends.
"The Community Center was just that, it was part of the community and a place where they all gathered and would stand and chat for hours at a time and go on walks together here in the gym," said David Karlson, the city's assistant recreation director.
Even though the community center closed, it served as a site where the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging offered grab and go meals. That lasted until April 1, when ENOA stopped service so it could get a grasp on overwhelming need for all of the sites it serves across multiple counties.
La Vista switched to purchasing about 10 meals a day from Ralston Public Schools, which had a similar program for breakfasts and lunches for its students. The city served 181 meals in April, Karlson said.
The city went back to ENOA and started distributing grab and go meals May 12 and served about 20 meals a day and 224 during the month, back to pre-pandemic levels. Ref's Sports Bar and Grill, a local restaurant, started donating food once a week, so the seniors take home another meal with them on those days.
Karlson said it was difficult to run a program during the pandemic due to the frequent changes.
"Every week the policies would change on how we'd do it," he said.
The city hired Kaily Stanley as its senior services manager in late April, and she started adding inserts with trivia, recipes, exercises and crafts into the meals, held a parking lot car bingo game at the community center and organized music performances.
Seniors are thankful for the meals because they feel safer picking them up than going to the grocery store.
"When we first started we heard that from a lot of people," Karlson said. "They did not want to go shopping and be exposed to the virus."
Seniors are also starting to feel very lonely and isolated. Karlson said one woman calls him every day just to have someone to talk to, and Stanley's previous job was at a nursing home where she saw the effects of people being quarantined.
That's why she started adding the activities into meals and organizing socially-distant games.
"The toll that social isolation can take on someone can be very, very depressing and I think for them to have something to look forward to brings up their spirits," Stanley said.
Anyone 60 or older is eligible for the grab and go meals program and meal contributions are $4. Those interested should call 402-331-3455 or email kstanley@cityoflavista.org. Meals are distributed weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and noon and should be ordered by noon the workday prior to the order.
Orders can be placed daily or for a whole week.
For more information on a schedule of events go to cityoflavista.org/seniors.