A 21-year-old man died Monday morning in Omaha after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV near 72nd Street and Western Avenue.
Connor J. Frillman of La Vista was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Omaha Police Department.
A preliminary investigation found that Frillman, who was wearing a helmet, was northbound on 72nd Street at 7:10 a.m. when his 2015 Harley-Davidson ran a red light, said Lt. Jake Ritonya. The motorcycle collided with a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe that was turning south onto 72nd Street after being westbound on Western Avenue.
No one in the SUV required medical attention, police said. The incident remains under investigation.