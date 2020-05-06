La Vista launched a new website and city app Thursday, a project that took about 14 months.
The city made the upgrades with multiple goals in mind, said Mitch Beaumont, the city’s community relations coordinator.
Most importantly, the city wanted to improve the mobile experience of its website, Beaumont said.
The city hired CivicPlus to do the redesign and the city removed some web pages, updated others and gave its recreation, police and library departments their own websites that connect to the city site.
“I hope we have improved access to city content and information as a result,” Beaumont said.
The city last redesigned its website in 2013.
The new site is also aimed at supporting the city’s brand and allowing for flexibility to manage the site. Much of the information on the site can be accessed multiple ways since not everyone navigates a website the same way, Beaumont said.
All of the city’s COVID-19-related information is on the website as well.
“Launching a website during a pandemic is an interesting challenge,” Beaumont said.
The website also includes a virtual recreation center and the business community can pay its occupation taxes on the website as well.
The city app features the most commonly accessed city info, Beaumont said, and is available on both the Apple and Google Play stores.