La Vista introduced its 2019-20 budget during its Aug. 5 meeting.
La Vista’s budget works in two-year cycles. The amended budget for 2019-20 is $57 million, which is down $9 million from fiscal year 2019.
The preliminary property tax request is $9 million with a property tax levy of $0.55 per $100 of valuation. The owner of a home valued at $150,000 would pay $825 in property tax each year.
About $20 million of that $57 million budget is in the general fund. La Vista has allotted $2 million to off-street parking funds along 84th Street for the upcoming budget, down $5 million from last year. The city is also down about $3 million in debt service funds (from $7 million to $4 million) and about $2 million less in redevelopment funds ($13 million to $11 million).
The budget will have a second reading during the Aug. 20 City Council meeting.