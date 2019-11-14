La Vista’s City Council continues to explore reducing the number of days allowed for fireworks sales and discharge, and could vote on the matter at its next meeting.
The council held a public hearing during its Nov. 5 meeting. It could choose to hold a second reading and waive a third reading and vote on Tuesday or hold a second reading and have a third reading and vote at its first meeting in December.
La Vista’s current ordinance allows for 10 days of both sale and discharge for fireworks, beginning June 25 and ending July 4. The proposed changes would push the first day to sell and discharge fireworks to June 28 and allow for discharge beginning at 11 a.m. and sales beginning at 8 a.m. each day.
Discharge of fireworks would be allowed until 10 p.m. June 28 through July 2 and until 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.
The proposed changes also reduces the fee for firework permits from $2,500 to $2,000.
The council deadlocked in September on two votes to reduce the number of days to discharge but La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig declined to break the tie, citing a conflict of interest.
Changing the fireworks code would make La Vista’s similar to that of Omaha, which allows sales from June 28 to July 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and discharge from July 2-4 from noon until 11 p.m.