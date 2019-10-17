There may be a new spot to cool down in La Vista in 2021.
La Vista city officials are exploring the feasibility of constructing a swimming pool at a new location in Central Park, 7702 Edgewood Blvd.
La Vista’s Municipal Pool, located at 7529 S. 85th St., was built in the early 1960s and city officials believe it is on its last legs. The pool opened a few days later than normal this past summer because of repairs and over the years the city has addressed safety concerns and made functional and cosmetic repairs to prolong the life of the pool.
“The pool needs to be replaced,” said Mitch Beaumont, community relations coordinator. “The pool is too small. We are a different community than we were when it was originally built.”
The city has explored different avenues to replace the pool in the past decade. Ballot initiatives to fund a new pool were defeated in both the 2008 and 2012 elections.
In 2014, the City was approached by the Nebraska Multisport Complex to potentially include a pool as a component of the facility.
However, that project has yet to materialize and city officials have turned to an alternative plan to ensure a pool will be part of the city’s future. Some of the $10 million the city earmarked in its budget for potential infrastructure at the Multisport Complex would be used to construct a new pool.
“Our citizens have indicated to us through surveys their desire to have a pool,” Beaumont said.
With continued development along 84th Street and an underpass planned for the near future, building the pool back on its original spot is no longer an option.
“We want to have more events in that area and provide a safe pedestrian crossing with the underpass,” Beaumont said. “Rebuilding on the original site would impede that project.”
Beaumont added that vacant land to the west of City Hall was not an option because the city “doesn’t know what the future plans are for the campus and might need that space.
“The City does not have a large land inventory, so there’s only so many spots we can put a pool,” he added.
That made Central Park the logical choice for several reasons.
There is available space with tennis courts being removed and re-located to provide parking and the pool being placed in the center of the park.
Beaumont said the location also makes sense as it keeps the pool in a centralized location.
“It’s important for us to keep the community pool centrally located,” he said. “Kids in the neighborhood would still be able to walk to the pool and kids on the west side of 84th Street would be able to walk the underpass and take the walking path and fire access road (from Civic Center Park) to the pool.”
The first of two public open houses will be held on Oct. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd.
The final open house is set for Nov. 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Those open houses will give the public the opportunity to provide feedback on potential designs and amenities.
The current pool will remain open through the 2020 season with plans for the new pool to open in 2021.
“We won’t have a season without a pool,” Beaumont said.
For more information on the project, visit cityoflavista.org/poolproject.