La Vista’s 60th anniversary celebration has not gone according to plan, so it created a way for families to engage with the city in their homes and on social media.
The city’s recreation department created a list of 60 challenges for residents to complete and post pictures to social media using the hashtag #LoveLaVista.
Some are challenges like measuring the distance and accuracy of paper airplanes or building a house of cards. Others are intellectually focused like reading a book or completing a puzzle.
Some are skills or games like learning to juggle, baking favorite cookies, completing a word search or playing dominoes. Others are more generic, like giving someone a compliment, playing an instrument or watching a Disney marathon.
Mitch Beaumont, community relations coordinator for the city, said in the weeks after the coronavirus forced closures of city facilities and programs, city staff tried to come up with content to keep residents engaged.
Annual events like Salute to Summer have been postponed as well.
The recreation department and library held a virtual meeting to brainstorm fun things for families and came across a social media challenge another city was using. La Vista decided to try the same thing, Beaumont said.
“Unprecedented times call for trying new things,” he said.
All La Vista mailboxes will receive a special edition of the city’s newsletter, which will contain a list of the 60 activities. The list is also available on the city’s website.
La Vista used the other city’s ideas but added its own, Beaumont said. The newsletter includes a La-Vista-related word search, and the city thought about assigning point values to each of the 60 challenges and creating some sort of a giveaway but decided against it.
“We decided to go simple and just do it to have fun and enjoy time with family,” he said.
The city had originally planned a similar social media campaign related to its 60th anniversary and planned to distribute passports at its Easter egg hunt, but the coronavirus canceled the event and made the city shift its plans.
The goal with the passports was to have residents engage with the city 60 times during the year, whether that be through things like attending a city event, buying from or eating at a local business or restaurant or visiting the library.
The city had even started to gather commitments from local businesses to participate.
Beaumont said the city still hopes to distribute the passports later in the year, but with uncertainty about when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, the city will wait until it knows it is safe. In the meantime, it will engage with the public through the recreation department’s 60 social media challenges.
The recreation department also has activity sheets for families on the city’s website at cityoflavista.org/covid19.