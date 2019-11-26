La Vista’s City Council voted at its Nov. 19 meeting to reduce the number of days allowed for the sale and discharge of fireworks.
The new changes will take effect during the summer fireworks season. They will push the first day to sell and discharge fireworks to June 28 and allow for discharge beginning at 11 a.m. and sales beginning at 8 a.m. each day.
Discharge of fireworks will be allowed until 10 p.m. June 28 through July 2 and until 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.
The council approved the changes in a 5-1 vote after waiving the third reading of the ordinance, with Alan Ronan as the only no vote. Deb Hale and Terrilyn Quick were absent.
La Vista’s firework regulations are now similar to those of Omaha, which allows sales from June 28 to July 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and discharge from July 2-4 from noon until 11 p.m.
The city’s previous ordinance allowed for 10 days of both sale and discharge for fireworks, beginning June 25 and ending July 4.
The changes also reduced the fee for firework permits from $2,500 to $2,000.