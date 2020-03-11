In a flurry of votes March 3, La Vista’s City Council paved the way for a dual-purpose music venue in the City Centre development.
The council approved an amendment that expanded the city’s agreement with the developers to accommodate the venue, land purchases to swap public and private land, a $3 million economic development grant to help build the venue and special taxes on ticket and retail sales.
Plans for the music venue were announced in 2017, and the venue will feature a 2,500-person indoor space and 5,000-person outdoor amphitheater.
Chris Erickson of City Ventures, the developer behind City Centre, said he was excited about beginning work on the music venue, which will be called the Astro Theater.
“We’re ready to get to work and start digging,” he said. “This venue is a key piece of what we think the future of this part of the Omaha metro really is going to be all about.”
Original plans were for a 12,000-square-foot indoor venue and public outdoor amphitheater, but a city-commissioned study identified a need in the Omaha area for a larger venue with a capacity between 1,000 and 2,500.
City Ventures, with 1% Productions and Kansas-based Mammoth Live, will own and operate the 50,000 square foot venue, which will open in 2021.
The land swap shifted ownership of land for the venue to the developers and gave the city land within the development for rights of way and public plaza spaces. The city is also planning public improvements such as bathrooms and plaza spaces as a buffer zone between the development and recently-improved Civic Center Park to the north.
City Ventures and its partners will receive a $3 million economic development grant to help build the venue. The city used the same mechanism to spur the Southport development near Interstate 80 and Giles Road. La Vista will issue bonds to fund the grant and pay back the bonds with revenue from the taxes approved by the council.
The taxes, called general business occupation taxes, will be 1.5% on all retail merchandise other than food. Food establishments will pay the city’s recently passed 1.5% restaurant tax but not the general business tax.
There will also be a 3.5% tax on ticket sales from the music venue.
Revenue from the taxes will also help the city recoup cost of public infrastructure improvements related to City Centre.
Rita Ramirez, La Vista’s assistant city administrator, said La Vista was excited about the venue and what City Centre will be for the city.
“We have never had that place,” she said. “We have never had a downtown. We have never had a Main Street.”
La Vista’s council also approved the authority to add additional public parking structures to the development. One is already built, and Ramirez said the city anticipates more will be needed, especially when the music venue opens.
“If you’re bringing 4,000 people to that there’s going to be a need for more parking,” she said.
Erickson said the development is progressing smoothly. The first restaurants and businesses are expected to open soon in the first building constructed, two more buildings are underway and a fourth will begin this year, he said.
“This is the year where things are really starting to open and things are coming together,” he said.