Those from the La Vista Community Foundation pose for a photo with grant recipients Nov. 20. The foundation awarded more than $10,000 to La Vista Public Library, City of La Vista Recreation Department, College Possible, Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, Project Healing Waters, Set Me Free Project, Tri-City Food Pantry and Moving Veterans Forward.

 Photo by Hailey Stolze

The La Vista Community Foundation awarded more than $10,000 in grants to eight organizations Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. in the La Vista Library.

Grant recipients:

  • La Vista Public Library, $2,500 for iPads
  • City of La Vista Recreation Department, $1,000 for its Spread the Warmth coat drive, coat drive
  • College Possible, $2,500 for its student college preparation efforts
  • Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, $500 for its Camp Summer Success t-shirts
  • Project Healing Waters, $300 for veteran fishing trip expenses
  • Set Me Free Project, $1,000 for its sex trafficking prevention education
  • Tri-City Food Pantry, $2,700 for perishable food vouchers
  • Moving Veterans Forward, $1,000 for its household purchases and moving expenses

