The La Vista Community Foundation awarded more than $10,000 in grants to eight organizations Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. in the La Vista Library.
Grant recipients:
- La Vista Public Library, $2,500 for iPads
- City of La Vista Recreation Department, $1,000 for its Spread the Warmth coat drive, coat drive
- College Possible, $2,500 for its student college preparation efforts
- Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, $500 for its Camp Summer Success t-shirts
- Project Healing Waters, $300 for veteran fishing trip expenses
- Set Me Free Project, $1,000 for its sex trafficking prevention education
- Tri-City Food Pantry, $2,700 for perishable food vouchers
- Moving Veterans Forward, $1,000 for its household purchases and moving expenses