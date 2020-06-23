The La City Council approved and discussed the following at its June 16 meeting:
• Approved an ordinance to amend La Vista municipal code by adding a new chapter regarding telecommunications small wireless facilities.
Small wireless facilities, also known as “small cells” are low-powered cellular radio access nodes involving antennas, fiber, electricity, and equipment cabinets that have a limited range in comparison with traditional cell towers.
Small cells are used to increase network capacity in specific areas. They are being deployed across the country to improve 4G and 5G access, and some have been deployed in both Omaha and Lincoln.
This request will bring La Vista into compliance with Nebraska Legislative Bill 184, also known as the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (LB184) which was signed into law on May 21, 2019.
• Approved a resolution to approve a replat for three previously developed properties totaling approximately 3.81 acres generally located northwest of the intersection of 84th Street and Brentwood Drive, for the purpose of adjusting the property lines.
• Approved a resolution that allows La Vista to participate by in the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the advertisement for bids for Concrete Pavement Reconstruction on 96th Street and 108th Street.
Sections of the pavement along 96th and 108th streets have experienced severe joint spalling and damage from Akali Silica Reaction in the panel joints. City staff recommended repair and replacement work to the most severe sections of the roadway be completed prior to this year’s winter season.
The City Engineer’s estimate for the proposed construction work is $1,300,000.
The city will publish a notice to contractors June 24 and July 1.
There will be open bids July 10, 10 a.m. at City Hall.
City Council will award the contract July 21.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the lease buy-out of an excavator and trailer from Nebraska Machinery Company, for an amount not to exceed $70,201.24.
The next City Council meeting will be on July 7 at 6 p.m. at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd.
The meeting will be arranged to allow for social distancing practices. Face mask are not required but are encouraged.