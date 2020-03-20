Kim Shaw has been interested in capturing images since she was a child.
Inspired by her grandfather, who was also fond of the craft, she elected to pursue a career in photography.
Shaw studied commercial photography in college and was a freelance photographer for five years. She also started to paint, and several of Shaw’s paintings are displayed at Sump Memorial Library and will be there until the end of March.
Shaw came across a 1920 engagement photo of her grandmother, and since then has combined her passion for painting and photography into one.
“It was just so artistically done that I was like, I would love to recreate this,“ Shaw said.
She could have digitally recreated the image in Photoshop, but decided to go with painting it instead.
Shaw treats the photograph as a blank canvas. She takes the photograph and puts it into a high-definition printer that prints it on archival quality canvas.
Shaw then begins her work on the painting.
“I want to go in and add color and bring it to life,” Shaw said.
During her travels as a nanny to Denmark, she snapped photographs of the architecture in 15 different countries.
“I loved the old buildings in Europe. They never tear anything down,” Shaw said.
“When I see an old historical town like Papillion still persevering some of their buildings, that fascinated me.”
She was approached by the Papillion Historical Society to work on some old photographs.
She then started creating a historical walk-through of historical buildings that are still standing in the city.
Some of Shaw’s paintings from the historic walk-through include re-creations of the courthouse, Portal School and a re-creation of what Shaw thinks downtown Papillion would like during the Roaring ‘20s.