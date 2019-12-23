Kidspeak: Westmont Elementary Dec 23, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TRY 1 MONTH FOR 99¢ 1 of 9 “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” because I watch it every year with my family.Colton Howell “Winter Wonderland,” because it makes me want to curl up by the fire and listen to Christmas music all night.Katy Neneman “The Polar Express,” because the girl’s singing was amazing.Lucian Cole “Home Alone,” because I like how he put up the boobytraps around the house.Damien Craft-Lemke "The Search for Santa Paws," because it brings back memories of dogs at Christmas. Caleb Clark “Elf,” “The Santa Claus,” and “The Polar Express.” I like watching them with my mom, cookies and hot chocolate.McKynlee Nadrchal I really love “Home Alone” because it’s a really great, funny comedy that’s great for Christmas.Pierce Miller “Home Alone,” because I think it’s cool how the kid survives in a big city.Colby Klein “Elf,” because he looks like a giant man-baby. That dad in the beginning was kind of a turd.Amelia-Jean West Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, we asked fifth graders at Westmont Elementary, “What’s your favorite Christmas movie or song? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Westmont Elementary Grader Movie Song Sample School Christmas Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Most Popular This Omaha woman could barely do a squat when she joined the gym. Now she's down nearly 80 pounds He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him. 'We think everyone wins': Former hotel gets new life as affordable Aksarben View apartments State treasurer opened new Omaha office in September but hasn't alerted the public McKewon: A look at Husker football's top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class TRENDING NOW Plans for aquatics, recreation center revealed Downtown plans begin to take shape City walks away from public works deal Hacker accesses Ring camera in Gretna home Husband, wife named Ralston Citizens of the Year Koterba Caption Contest