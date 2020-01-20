Kidspeak: Tara Heights Elementary Ashley Quintela Ashley Quintela Author email Jan 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Try $1 for 8 weeks 1 of 9 I am kind to everyone around me and I respect and follow school rules.Allison Harbin By being nice to teachers. I don’t talk back to them and never say a curse word at them.Beau Weeks By participating in after-school activities and raising money for the school.Brody McVey I always clap for people who got Student of the Month and I always try my best in class.Dennis Widhalm I show the three B’s, be safe, be responsible and be respectful.Emily Kirtland I draw tigers in my free time.Ethan Petallana I will always have a smile at school.Rylan Stolp By listening to my teachers, which sometimes I forget to, but I try to makeup for it.Sasha Hassman I wear my hoodie with the logo on it whenever I can.Nick Fidone Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, we asked fourth graders at Tara Heights Elementary, “How can you show school spirit?” Here is a sample of what they said: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elementary Height Grader Tara School Sample Ashley Quintela Email: ashley.quintela@bellevueleader.com Phone: 402-537-4849 Author email Follow Ashley Quintela Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Most Popular Nebraska football's Super Bowl streak ends at 26 years 6 easy, crowd-pleasing winter soups you have to try Huskers went years without success recruiting Iowa. But that's changing now Behemoth project at UNMC campus could hinge on $300 million commitment from state Husker outside linebacker Pernell Jefferson withdraws from Nebraska football TRENDING NOW Where Sarpy County, cities stand on refugee resettlement EPA: Site of former Olde Towne dry cleaner poses health risks to surrounding area Austyn Valla filed for Mayor Gretna alum Zach Imig reaches collegiate milestone Sarpy County's first baby of 2020 born to Papillion family Koterba Caption Contest