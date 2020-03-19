This week, we asked first graders at Rumsey Station Elementary, “If you were principal for a day, what rule would you change?” Here is a sample of what they said:
Kidspeak: Rumsey Station
Ashley Quintela
Email: ashley.quintela@bellevueleader.com Phone: 402-537-4849
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Warren Buffett's daughter, Susie, exposed to coronavirus
-
New Omaha-area child welfare contractor repeatedly left children overnight in waiting area
-
Nebraska man found dead after vehicle lands in Lancaster County creek
-
Flagship Restaurant Group closes all restaurants due to coronavirus
-
Bellevue Medical Center doctor among latest to test positive for coronavirus
TRENDING NOW
-
Papillion, La Vista, Bellevue, Springfield and Sarpy County closings
-
Restaurant options in Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista and Ralston
-
Bellevue Medical Center doctor among latest to test positive for coronavirus
-
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Gretna Walmart
-
Man accused of 4 hit-and-run accidents, 3 with dog in vehicle, sentenced to 4 years probation