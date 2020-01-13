Kidspeak: Patriot Elementary By Ashley Quintela Staff Writer Ashley Quintela Author email Jan 13, 2020 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Try $1 for 8 weeks 1 of 9 Reading because if you get a good book, you can’t stop reading and there are so many genres.Andrew Latschar Social studies. It’s fun learning about the past and I love all the stories. It’s good to learn from our mistakes.Cylierae Potratz Science because I love learning about nature and how the world works. I also love animals.Jenna Guddendorf Writing because Mr. Cooper is the best person ever. He helps me put a smile on my face each day. I hope he loves his job.Joshua Huss P.E. because it lets me get my energy out in the morning. It’s team building and it helps me get to know my friends.Josiah Pearson Art because I love to be creative. Whenever I have an idea, I always put it on paper.Kaylee Stephens Science is cool to learn about. I hate global warming.Macy Kurcz Band. I really like my group because they make me laugh. Also, I’m good at the flute.Matisyn Froning Math is my favorite because I understand it very well.Ethan Nelson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, we asked sixth graders at Patriot Elementary, “What’s your favorite subject in school? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elementary Grader Sample Patriot School Ashley Quintela Email: ashley.quintela@bellevueleader.com Phone: 402-537-4849 Author email Follow Ashley Quintela Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Most Popular Omaha woman struggled with proper pushup form at the gym. Now she's lifting heavy weights A sneak peek at Papillion Landing, the $51 million rec center that opens Monday Shatel: It isn't your dad's Big Eight, but Husker millennials can still have hope in Big Ten West Pospisil: Howell-Dodge's RJ Bayer honors his late father by scoring career-high 32 points Best of the weekend: Omaha's Topgolf facility becomes a spectacle; A sneak peek at Papillion Landing — plus 6 other must-reads TRENDING NOW One Bellevue bar stands out to 20-somethings Next piece of Papillion Landing set to open Cheaper to buy or rent? Study says it differs from Douglas to Sarpy After the flood Offutt continues recovery process Hike: City moving in the right direction Koterba Caption Contest