This week, we asked fifth graders at Hickory Hill Elementary, "How can you make the world a better place?" Here is a sample of what they said:

Picking up trash that is left on the ground. Also, we should replant trees that have been chopped.
Abigail Haywood

By planting a kindness seed and having it spread around the town.
Alayna Kennon

Be a better team player and be a better person.
Dalten Pearson

I would put ice cream in the place of what they serve in war because ice cream makes everyone happy.
Dane Bloes

You can stop polluting, stop racism and stop littering.
Grace Erspamer

Let people be free, have stores be cheaper and let everyone have a home and food.
Shyla Novotny

If someone is having a bad day, I can go over and play with them.
Taylor Tresemer

Be kind to three people and ask them to be kind to three other people so the kindness spreads around the world.
Zachary Smith

I would plant more trees. If I couldn't, I would search the world for pollution in waters.
David Jones