This week, we asked kindergartners at Carriage Hill Elementary, "What's your favorite fruit? Why?" Here is a sample of what they said:

I like limes because they are sour.
Ellie Sherlock

I like apples because they are healthy.
Luke Gabel

I like bananas because they are so yummy.
Miles Benes

I like strawberries because they are sweet.
Natalie Peterson

I like mangoes because they are sweet.
Ruth Michela

I like mangoes because they have a seed in them.
Simon Stoll

I like oranges because they are juicy.
Tinaa Kuon

I like grapes because they are juicy.
Trevor Crusoe

I like bananas. I love them in my tummy.
Marilyn Dahlquist