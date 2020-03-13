This week, we asked fourth graders at Bell Elementary, “If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?” Here is a sample of what they said:
Breaking
Kidspeak: Bell Elementary
Most Popular
-
Father of Nebraska's first coronavirus patient says they 'had absolutely no idea' she was sick
-
Two family members of state's first COVID-19 patient test positive; Elkhorn starts notifying students
-
New drive-in theater to open mid-July in rural Douglas County
-
Investigators track path of Omaha woman with coronavirus disease
-
'Will I ever see her again?' Quarantined dad's focus is on daughter ill with coronavirus disease
TRENDING NOW
-
Bellevue first responders preparing for possibility of dealing with coronavirus
-
'Long overdue' projects in western Sarpy will link 180th and 192nd Streets, pave Giles Road
-
'Papillion lost an icon:' Harrold remembered for devotion to family, community
-
Making the Grade: two A-pluses for Bellevue
-
VA will suspend enrollment of new GI bill students at Bellevue University, other colleges