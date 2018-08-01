Key’s career as a service dog didn’t go quite as planned, but the 2-year old black Labrador retriever has found a different way to serve people.
Key, owned and trained by Lynn Schense of Papillion, is currently serving as an ambassador dog for Kansas Specialty Dog Services.
Schense has served as a puppy trainer for KSDS for several years and has trained six dogs, four of which went on to become service dogs.
Schense got Key as a puppy in 2016 and trained her for nearly two years before returning her to KSDS, where the plans were for her to become a facility dog. But a minor medical ailment prevented Key from becoming a facility dog. That gave Schense an idea.
“I told them it’s too bad she couldn’t become an ambassador dog for them because she does so well when we take her places,” Schense said. “They thought that was a great idea, so I adopted her and now she’s the program’s first ambassador dog.”
As an ambassador dog, Key makes the rounds to various places, including schools, nursing homes, hospitals and service clubs. She spent Thursday at Walnut Creek Elementary School for the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Kids Club program, one of several stops she has made at schools this summer.
“She really enjoys being out and doing these presentations,” Schense said.
Schense’s trusted sidekick, Marie Brousek, has been by her side for all of the presentations. Brousek, a sixth-grader at St. Columbkille Catholic School, has served as a junior puppy trainer for Schense since she got Key two years ago.
“I told her that she has to promise me she will become a puppy trainer on her own some day,” Schense said.
Key is the second dog Schense has adopted from the program. She also adopted Avalon, a golden retriever who was unable to become a service dog due to suffering from car sickness.
“I’m sad Key didn’t graduate, but I was excited to get her back,” Schense said.