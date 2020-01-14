Don Kelly and Gary Mixan were voted as chair and vice chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners during the Jan. 7 meeting.

Kelly, the District 1 representative, has served as the chair since 2016 and was first elected in 2012.

Mixan, who represents District 4, was elected in 2016.

The County Board also approved a revised agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to dedicate future federal funds for an interchange on Interstate 80 between 180th and 192nd streets.

The original agreement dedicated $3.4 million for the interchange. The county, the cities of Papillion and Gretna and the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Planning Agency have funded a study for that interchange.

The amended agreement also includes an additional commitment from NDOT for another $3.4 million for another potential interchange in the vicinity of Pflug Road, should the county need one.

