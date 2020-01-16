Beneath customers' plates of pancakes and hash browns at Karray’s Cafe are tabletops honoring local police K-9’s.
The restaurant, which moved from Bellevue to La Vista five years ago, had the tabletops installed at the beginning of January, and owner Karen McNutt said her staff has received positive feedback.
“So far, the reaction that we've had from a lot of our regular customers that come in here absolutely love them,” McNutt said. “They think it's a great idea.”
The tabletops were created by Captive Audience Media, an Arizona company that builds free custom tabletops sponsored by ads from local businesses. It took CAM about a year to gather enough businesses interested in advertising to complete this project.
McNutt was able to choose the center image and decided to use it as another opportunity to raise awareness for K-9 units in Sarpy County.
The square tabletops are outlined in advertisements from metro-area businesses, all surrounding an image of a Belgian Malinois. Above it, it says “Support Your Local K9s!” and below says “La Vista Police K9 Supporters.”
This project was one of many McNutt’s taken on to support police K-9’s since her cafe originally opened in Bellevue 2010. Through her efforts, the cafe has raised over $25,000 for the units throughout the years.
Karray’s Cafe also holds an annual K-9 benefit fundraiser in August, although it took last year off due to people donating to flood efforts. K-9 apparel is sold at the restaurant throughout the year.
Her passion stems from working as a dispatcher in Panama City, Florida in the 1990s. During this time, McNutt saw how useful the K-9s were for local law enforcement. After learning not all police departments have funded K-9 units, McNutt said she knew she needed to do something to help.
“I swore to myself if I had ever had the opportunity or capability to raise awareness or money for the K-9s, I would,” McNutt said.
McNutt hopes customers see the tabletops and donate in the cafe’s change jar if they can. She knows not everyone can afford to donate, but she hopes people talk about the tabletops so that the message spreads to those who can.
The tabletops will be out for at least the next two years at the cafe, located at 9819 Giles Road. Business hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Considering the cafe is open all but two days of the year, McNutt said this is a great advertising opportunity for small businesses. All 14 table tops have the same advertisements on them, so no matter where customers are sitting they see the same advertisements.
“I hope it brings them a lot of customers and makes their businesses successful,” McNutt said.