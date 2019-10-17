Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis was inducted into the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association Hall of Fame Oct. 8 in Kearney.
Davis, who has been with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office for 46 years, said he was honored and humbled to be inducted.
“I’m completely aware for the most part the people that work here make me look good,” he said.
“We’ve had a number of incidents for the last couple of years — a serial rapist, we’ve had two horrible accidents, flooding — and every case, I’m the one that’s on TV and it looks like I’m doing all the work, but it’s my people.
“These things don’t happen by themselves. It’s the people that work here that are responsible for that.”
Davis, a Gross Catholic High School graduate, started out as a dispatcher for Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. He was appointed sheriff in 2005 when Pat Thomas retired, and won his first of four elections in 2006.
“I’m very fortunate and know how lucky I am to be the sheriff, and I recognize that,” he said.