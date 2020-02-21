Fancy dresses, fitted suits and cameras flashing might sound like an exclusive combination for Hollywood award shows, but welcome to Springfield.
These elements will come together for Platteview High School on April 18 when PHS will throw its "Rustic Romance” themed prom at Tiburon Golf Club and Banquet Facility.
PHS science teacher Karin Donner is in her first year as faculty sponsor for prom.
She said the most interesting part of the process has been deciding the theme.
"The theme and the venue has been a challenge and getting high schoolers to agree on the same thing," Donner said.
Donner said the junior class officers have met once a month since September.
"We are probably going to have to meet twice a month now because prom is two months away," Donner said.
The prom planning meetings occur before school and feature a round table discussion.
Junior class officers have to decide on several details such as decorations, seating arrangements and fundraisers.
"At our most recent meeting we picked out crowns and sashes," Donner said.
Last semester, the group decided to have a pie in the face fundraiser and had to design and put up the posters to promote the event.
The prom budget is dependent on junior class dues and school fundraisers.
Junior class dues this year are $70 per student.
Students pay their dues their junior year to be able to attend prom their senior year.
The prom is planned by juniors for the senior class, a practice that Donner said she has seen at other schools.
"The junior class gets to put on something for their seniors and they hope that the seniors respect and appreciate they have put the time and effort into the decorations, the theme and the venue," Donner said.
"They hope it’s a good night of celebration for the seniors to remember."