A park located near Hunters Crossing has always had a home, now it has a name to go along with it.
The park, located near 84th Street and Centennial Road, was officially dedicated as Hunters Park on Aug. 24.
The area was often referred to as Monarch Gardens because of its butterfly gardens, but it was never recognized as an official city park until recently.
“It had been a native area for quite some time and had fallen into disuse,” said Trenton Albers, communications manager for the City of Papillion. “Some improvements had been made over the years, including adding outdoor exercise equipment five years ago. The (Hunters Crossing) Homeowners Association brought back the monarch garden and did other work to enhance the park.”
Tom Lamczyk and his wife, Sue, have lived in Hunters Crossing for 15 years and currently serve as co-presidents of the homeowners association. Tom said the group has done work to upkeep the park, like bringing back the butterfly garden and planting trees along the walking trail.
“It’s a piece of land that’s been there and we wanted to get it named,” he said. “So we worked with the city, the Parks Department and our association to give it a formal name.”
He said the homeowners association will work with the Parks Department to help keep the area updated.
Albers said there are no immediate plans to add further amenities to the park. He said the city is thankful residents pitched in to make the park a more attractive area.
“Through the homeowners association and volunteers, they’ve stepped up to help make it a nice park,” he said.