Papillion
The Papillion Community Foundation will host Winder Wonderland Nov. 30 in downtown Papillion. Those attending can visit with Santa Claus and live reindeer, take a free carriage ride, have free hot chocolate and marshmallows to roast, listen to music, take part in a food drive for the Tri-City Food Pantry and more. A blood drive with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank will run from 3 to 6 p.m. A chili feed will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station. A Santa Parade will start at 5 p.m.
The annual Shadow Lake Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade will be held Nov. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Main Street. Bellevue West High School junior ROTC, Papillion-La Vista South High School Titan Marching Band, Sue’s Stepper-ettes Parade and Dance Team and others will be performing. Miss Nebraska Allie Swanson and Santa Claus will be in attendance.
The Papillion Community Foundation Holiday Luncheon will be held Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beardmore Event Center of Bellevue. There will be more than 30 candle-lit tables, each decorated differently by a local business or organization. Individual tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Event Bright’s website or by calling 402-331-3917. Sponsor tables, up to 10 tickets, are $300. Money raised will be put toward the foundation’s grant giving in Papillion and veterans programs.
Stroll Down Gingerbread Lane will be held Dec. 14 and 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Papillion Area Historical Society, 242 N Jefferson St. in the Historic Portal Schoolhouse. The free event includes gingerbread houses decorated by Papillion residents and students from Papillion high schools. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Attendees can vote for their favorite house for a chance to win it. Proceeds will go toward the Papillion Area Historical Society. Those interested in donating a gingerbread house or with event questions should call 402-679-5100.
La Vista
Santa’s Sleigh Ride will be Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Santa will ride on a sleigh provided by the city and will tour the east side of 84th Street until about 5 p.m., take a short break and then tour the west side until 7 p.m.
On Dec. 2 the city will host a tree lighting ceremony outside City Hall. The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. with music played by students at La Vista Middle School. A soup supper provided by the mayor and City Council will follow in the La Vista Community Center and will include musical entertainment. Santa will be at his workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center Park clubhouse, 8305 Park View Blvd.
Santa’s Workshop will be open on five additional dates. Those dates will be Dec. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.; Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon; Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon; and Dec. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 dates will have live reindeer.
For more information go to cityoflavista.org/twasthelights or call 402-593-6410.
Ralston
Hearthside Candles and Curios will host the second annual Winter Solstice Yule Ball from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 21 at the DC Centre, 11830 Stonegate Drive. The event will feature food, music, dancing and a silent auction. All the proceeds from the auction go to benefit Youth Emergency Services. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at hearth-side.com/winter-solstice-yule-ball/
Ralston’s Holiday Magic will take place Dec. 1 from 1 to 7 p.m. in Independence Square, 77th and Main streets. The free event includes a visit with Santa Claus, children’s activities, a lighting ceremony, carriage rides, a chili feed and more. The event is hosted by the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bellevue
Light Up Bellevue will host Christmas in Olde Towne Nov. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Washington Park.
The park will have live reindeer and music, and Franklin Street will be closed off for craft and food vendors. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall, choirs will perform at the historic First Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Lodge #325 will host children’s activities. A tree lighting ceremony will be at 6:30 and will be synced to 91.9 FM.