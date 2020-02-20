High school students are taking their art to the street, but not on buildings, but on police cruisers.
This year, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South high schools teamed with the district’s middle schools and the Papillion and La Vista police departments to design cruisers.
Earlier this semester, students in both high schools enrolled in Graphic Design II were asked to create designs for police cars.
PLV students created designs for the school police cruiser, La Vista Middle School cruiser , the city community cruiser and the D.A.R.E. car.
PLVS submitted designs for Liberty and Papillion middle schools, the high school cruiser and the Papillion community car.
Each student presented a design and students and staff voted to pick the winning design, which will be put on the cars in about four months.
Adam Boehmer, PLV School Resource Officer, headed the collaboration and said it was nice to see students get involved in the community.
“As an SRO, I’ve been learning more about being involved in the community but also the kids and their impact on the community. I think that’s really important,” Boehmer said.
All eight designers were decided last week, and Boehmer said the cars, as well as the final designs, will be revealed in the spring.
Boehmer said through this project, he was able to see the community through a student perspective.
Hopefully, Boehmer said, these students will inspire others to get involved.
“They see things we probably don’t see. It is really important and they will actually get to see these vehicles and their ideas for years to come,” he said.
“Students are able to see that they impacted the community and influence others to do the same.”
Jessie Boyd, a PLV art teacher, said her students have been working on their designs for about three weeks. And throughout that time, she’s enjoyed seeing her students’ creativity blossom.
“My favorite part is being able to see their creativity shine though and also just being able to see their basic ideas they drew out and eventually their final piece on a police cruiser,” Boyd said.
Some of her students, Boyd said, are interested in becoming graphic designers, and through this project they were able to gain experience.
“I think they are actually getting a taste of what it’s like to be an actual graphic designer and see the whole process all the way though,” she said.
PLVS art teacher Kelli Knox said it was an honor to see her students take part in this process.
“The students took a lot of pride in researching, planning and creating their designs,” she said. “It was also a powerful experience for them to team up with our Papillion Police Department and SROs,” Knox said.
Knox said she, as well as her students, are eager to see the finished products.
“This project reinforces the importance of building relationships in our community and promoting our “better together” mentality. We are so excited to see the cars when they are finished,” she said.
When the cars hit the streets in the spring, it will be a reminder of the hard-working and creative students in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools district, Boehmer said.
“Collaborating with them has been a great experience,” he said. “The students are just fantastic.”