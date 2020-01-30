Until recently, Maddie Ahlers lived above a bar in a metro downtown area and could walk to her job at a boutique clothing store.
But it wasn’t in a trendy Omaha area like Blackstone or the Old Market. It was in downtown Papillion.
If the city’s plans to redevelop city-owned property come to fruition, living arrangements like that of Ahlers and others who reside above businesses will be a prominent feature of the area’s identity.
Multiple buildings in downtown Papillion have residences above them. Ahlers lived above Twisted Vine, a wine and craft beer bar on Washington Street (84th Street), for about a year before she moved out in December.
There are also units above a shoe repair store down the block and across the street above a coffee shop, to name a few.
She works at Kajoma’s Boutique, a nearby clothing store. Her mother, Kim Ahlers, owns Kajoma’s and used part of the space above Twisted Vine as a warehouse for her inventory while Maddie lived in the apartment.
“It was a cute little place,” Maddie Ahlers said.
Maddie has lived in Papillion her whole life and liked how she could walk easily to work and other downtown businesses, that she didn’t have to deal with lots of noisy neighbors like she would in a large apartment complex and could hear music coming from Twisted Vine.
“That’s a really cool place to go if you’re wanting more of a night out,” she said.
More diverse eating options would be a welcome addition to downtown Papillion, she said.
“It would be nice for someone to invest in a maybe a cute brunch or breakfast place because we don’t really have anything like that down here,” she said, adding a Mexican restaurant would be nice as well.
Summer Stanton and Justin Hanig live in one of four units above a daycare one block to the east on Jefferson Street. There are also units above a lawyer’s office next door.
The couple has lived there for about four years — Hanig has lived there a total of six — and enjoy how downtown Papillion is quiet and safe, and community events like Papillion Days and Winter Wonderland are centered just a few steps away, even if parking becomes difficult.
“It’s really nice to have a bunch of community events and the city invest in its own downtown there,” Hanig said.
Even though their apartment may be smaller than units in other complexes, delivery companies sometimes have a hard time finding the front door and there is no garage, they like how affordable the space is and suggest developers should keep housing options diverse and accessible.
“There’s all these new really fancy apartment places, but we’re not going to do that right now,” Stanton said.
“Everyone is catering to the higher-end apartments, but this is a safe area, just make it pretty nice.”
Stanton said she would add a local bank branch to any development in downtown, and Hanig said mom-and-pop dining options and areas like First Street Plaza that foster community engagement would add to the area.
“If they’re taking it that kind of way — the homey, local kind of way — that definitely sounds really, really appealing,” he said.
Raymond Hulett lives across the hall and has lived in Papillion for two years. He moved from Wichita, Kansas, for work and his wife joins him in Papillion a couple weeks a month, he said.
His wife likes living in downtown because Sump Memorial Library is close, he said, and they enjoy the downtown decorations around the holidays. When their granddaughters visited, they took them to a nearby park and Papio Fun Park, Hulett said.
The redevelopment proposals sought by the city are similar to ones that are popular in Wichita, he said.
“It’s gone over pretty big,” he said. “People like it.”
Hulett said more restaurants, a dry cleaning business, a small theater or small grocery would be nice to have within walking distance.
“I’ll pay a little more for the convenience of not having to go to a Hy-Vee or Baker’s if it’s right here,” he said.
John Werthmann has lived in downtown Papillion since 1995, he said. He lives above the Jefferson Street law offices of former Papillion Mayor James Blinn, and he likes living in the area and walking to local stores, a coffee shop and restaurants.
He is also able to walk to City Park, the local American Legion post and Papillion Days.
“Living in downtown Papillion is very handy for me,” he said.