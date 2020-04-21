It’s been a hectic couple months for first responders as they’ve grappled with the way the coronavirus has upended all aspects of life.
So hectic, in fact, that Papillion Police Chief Scott Lyons used an allusion to the Mel Brooks film “Spaceballs” to describe what it was like keeping up with the constantly changing recommendations as federal, state and local health officials learned more about the virus.
“We went to plaid,” he said.
Papillion Fire Department Chief Bill Bowes said his department has never re-worked so many policies in a short amount of time, and Lyons said that constant change has been frustrating both for him and officers.
“What you know could change 30 minutes from now,” Lyons said.
Things have quieted down a bit, but La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said the uncertainty about how long the pandemic will last is difficult.
“We want answers but we don’t have those,” Lausten said.
Officers in both police departments now wear protective equipment like masks and gloves on calls and traffic stops, and using common sense social distancing. They also have their temperatures taken at the beginning and ending of each shift.
Lausten said civilian staff are working from home and LVPD canceled April vacations. With Nebraska’s cases expected to peak soon, the department will evaluate if it needs to do the same next month.
Lyons said PPD is operating out of two buildings — the department’s headquarters and a building across from the old downtown fire station.
Both police departments started responding to some calls over the phone as well, and in general their interactions with residents have gone way down.
“It’s a definite change in the way we do business,” Lyons said.
Lausten said officers often stay outside and have people walk out to them, rather than go inside like they typically would, but overall officers are carrying on with their normal duties.
“We still have a job to do and crime doesn’t stop because of a virus,” Lausten said.
PPD has tested and quarantined a few employees for precautionary reasons, Lyons said, but there have been no positive cases among the department.
LVPD has no known interactions with confirmed COVID-19 cases and no officers have been pulled from shifts for precautionary reasons, Lausten said.
There have not been many calls to break up large gatherings, the police chiefs said. Currently, directed health measures from Gov. Pete Ricketts limit crowds to 10 people, and Lyons said most of PPD’s calls have been for groups of teenagers and other young people playing in parks and the department has cited one person.
LVPD has only responded to a handful of calls related to large gatherings and all were unfounded, Lausten said.
“Our businesses have been very cooperative with following the directed health measures,” he said.
Bowes said the fire department’s biggest operational change was that on typical calls it sends an ambulance and fire truck and then five or six people go inside to assist. Now only one or two go in and they are wearing full protective equipment.
“That exposure is minimal because they’ve got that protective gear on,” he said.
The fire department’s only known interaction with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus was when the department responded to a call where the person was having difficulty breathing and 12 days later the department learned that person had later tested positive, Bowes said, and it had minimal impact on personnel.
As of Monday Sarpy County’s two ZIP codes with the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s online dashboard, are the Papillion and La Vista ZIP codes 68128 and 68046.
Most of those people have recovered, and Bowes said he is surprised PFD hasn’t responded to more interactions with people known to have COVID-19.
PFD had personal protective equipment in stock at the beginning of the pandemic and local, state and federal government partners provided additional resources, Bowes said.
“We’re really much more fortunate than New York or other large metropolitan areas where they’ve had a shortage of equipment,” he said.
Bowes said the department expected to respond to more calls to people who called 911 because they developed chest pain or a sore throat and felt they needed to get to a hospital. Bowes credited the limited increase to public health education campaigns that informed people they could contact doctors.
“That’s been one of the pleasant surprises that we aren’t receiving those calls and draining our resources,” he said.
Some changes, both in the police and the fire departments, may be permanent. Bowes compared the recent increased use of eye protection to the 1980s when gloves started being more widely used. Even things like personal hygiene, frequent cleaning of work spaces and video conferencing could be permanent.
“We may learn some things,” Lausten said.