Early in his career, Scott Anderson frequently traveled for work and he would bump into his father at airports around the country.
"Inevitably, somebody would either call out, 'Hey Mayor,' or 'Hey Andy,'" he said.
Harold “Andy” Anderson, a longtime mayor of La Vista who was described as "the grandpa of grandpas" and who loved people died Wednesday. He was 81.
La Vista was around 1,500 people when Anderson moved there in 1965. He was elected to the City Council in 1978 and mayor in 1984. Before he retired in 2005 to spend more time with his family, he led the city's efforts to grow into the 17,000-person community it is today.
"As a leader, Andy always exuded confidence and was La Vista's biggest promoter, and without him La Vista wouldn't be the city that we've become," La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said.
Anderson's greatest win for La Vista "without a doubt," Kindig said, was his involvement at the state level for an interchange at Interstate 80 and Harrison Street that opened up the city's western edges for growth. The area is now an industrial and commercial hub that features a convention center, multiple hotels, PayPal and other large employers.
One of those businesses, Cabela's, is Anderson's "crowning achievement," Scott Anderson said.
Kindig said the city adding a Metropolitan Community College campus paired with the city's library and Anderson's financial planning were crucial also for the city's growth.
The council chambers at La Vista City Hall are named after Anderson.
Anderson loved people and helping them, regardless of the "commas in your income," Scott Anderson said.
"He had this innate ability to know what needed to be done and be able to work with people from every social strata to get things accomplished," he said.
Kindig said Anderson got along with everyone and he will be"dearly missed" by himself and many others.
"Even on his worst day he seemed to bring a cheery disposition to the people that he was around and he was very even keeled and enjoyed life and spread that joy amongst everybody that he knew," Kindig said.
Anderson moved to Johnson, Nebraska, after he retired as mayor and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events and chatting up people at the local Casey's General Store.
He even went back into public service and served on the town's council, despite his family's attempts to convince him to stay retired.
"He loved the people too much. He just loved helping people and trying to make things better for people," Scott Anderson said.
La Vista will wait until it is safe to have public gatherings to hold a service to honor the late Anderson, Kindig said.
Survivors include his wife Sue of Johnson; sons and daughter-in-law Scott (Jill) Anderson of Omaha, Russ (Brenda) Anderson of Springfield, NE; daughter and son-in-law Kristi (Scott) Swancutt of Omaha; step-children and spouses Ryan (Sommer) Knippelmeyer of Elmwood; Misy (Terry) Fulton of Nebraska City; grandchildren Erik Anderson, Michael Anderson, Jennifer (Tyler) Priebe, June Anderson (Thomas McCarty), Colleen Anderson (Ryan Hartley); step-grandchildren Madison and Tessa Nuismer, Eva and Knox Knippelmeyer, Libby, Colter, Brianna, Sofia, Isabelle, Nina, Kelby, and Vaeda Fulton; brothers and sisters-in-law Jim (Norma) Anderson of Omaha, Carl (Linda) Anderson of Modale, IA; sister-in-law Luan (Ray) Metzner of David City; brothers-in-law Lonnie (Marilyn) Swanson of Johnson, Ken (Barb) Swanson of Johnson, Larry (Judy) Swanson of Wahoo, Kevin (Stephanie) Swanson of Syracuse; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.