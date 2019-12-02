Hawley Orthodontics found a new place to call home.
The family-owned business has been settling into its new office since June.
The building is located at 10212 S. 71st St., which owners Nathan and Stacie Hawley chose for the visibility of 72nd Street and because it’s in the center of Sarpy County.
As a growing company, Nathan, an orthodontist, said they needed a bigger space and more efficient layout than his previous Papillion office could provide, so they built a new office from the ground up.
The Hawleys found it important to make their space warm and welcoming. Adding a wall of windows, coffee station, play area and lots of seating for visitors helped create the homey atmosphere they desired, they said.
It wouldn’t be home without family, which is how the Hawleys said they aim to treat each person who walks through their doors to help foster relationships with patients.
“Sometimes healthcare can feel impersonal, and we want the exact opposite,” Nathan said. “We want this to be as personal as possible.”
The office is a true family business. Nathan does the orthodontist works while Stacie handles marketing and promotions. Their youngest of four daughters, Kenna Hawley, 4, can usually be found playing in the main office’s playroom.
Hawley Orthodontics was founded in 2015 when Nathan bought the building of the practice he’d been working.
Hawley Orthodontics see patients Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a free first exam, visit hawleyorthodontics.com or call 402-592-3200.