Monday was the one-year anniversary of when Ryan Isherwood had 4 feet of water in his basement.
Isherwood lives in Hawaiian Village, one of the lake communities along the Platte River that flooded last year. He was among the hundreds of Sarpy County residents who were displaced from their homes and had their lives disrupted for weeks, if not months, after warm weather, rain and rapid snow melt combined to make rivers rise and cause millions of dollars in damage.
“It was the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” he said.
In the days leading up to the flooding, residents of Hawaiian Village monitored the Platte River hoping it wouldn’t flood the community. Isherwood remembers his dog, Cooper, whining as they walked close to the river.
By March 15, a Friday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office was asking everyone to evacuate, so Isherwood and others moved belongings onto counters or upstairs and took others with them.
Isherwood went to stay at his daughter’s house and watched the water rise onto the beach on cameras mounted at his house. When he went back the next morning to try to save more belongings, his basement was filled with 2 feet of water.
Eugene Kloewer, president of Hawaiian Village’s homeowners association, has lived in the neighborhood 24 years. He said he’s never experienced anything like what happened in 2019.
He was also monitoring the Platte River, even late into the night, hoping the water wouldn’t overtop the dikes. It ultimately breached in three places, and he said by the time he left the area the water running across the road was to his minivan’s floorboard.
“We all had hopes that we weren’t going to get breached,” he said. “It was high but we really had hopes that it wouldn’t happen.”
After floodwaters receded, Kloewer spent long days coordinating recovery efforts. He had to find locations for portable toilets and dumpsters Sarpy County provided for people to dispose of household items that couldn’t be salvaged. He worked with the sanitary and improvement district to get sewer and water back on and brought in pumps to remove water from the lake.
He also communicated with residents who wanted to know accurate information about how they could get back into their homes. He said there was lots of confusion about inspections and permits because of the overwhelming demand.
In the midst of the chaos, community and church groups provided helping hands daily.
Both Isherwood and Kloewer specifically named the Salvation Army for its consistent support providing meals, tools and cleaning supplies.
“They were fantastic and everybody really appreciated their help,” Kloewer said.
Moving back into homes was just the first step, because homeowners had to repair their homes, deal with insurance and contractors and cope with the trauma.
Isherwood and his wife, Kim, didn’t move back into their home for a month, he said. They came back to the house and cleaned nearly every day, and Isherwood said it became stressful sitting in the car thinking about what needed to be done next and living at his child’s house for an extended time.
Kim Isherwood had to put her business aside and dealt with the county and insurance while Ryan,a doctor, went to work at an office in Gretna.
“Knowing she was dealing with that, I felt selfish going to work every day because I could at least get away from it and deal with work and then come back,” Ryan Isherwood said.
The psychological damage was felt over the course of the year.
“It was very scary. It really shook your tree,” Kloewer said. “Over the whole last year now, people have really been on pins and needles and nervous any time the Platte River comes up at all.
“It’s been a long hard process but people endured. They endured and a lot of us don’t want to move again.”