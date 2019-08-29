Several local participants came away with top finishes during the 4-H competitions at the Sarpy County Fair.
Local award winners:
Clara Fitts of La Vista: Clothing — Clothing level 1 skirt (award of merit). Shooting sports — BB gun.
Rylee Tex of Papillion: Swine — Champion junior showmanship; reserve champion overall market hog; champion pen of three; champion market purebred; champion market gift.
Carly Neneman of Papillion: Clothing — Beyond the needle fashion accessory (selected for Nebraska State Fair).
Katy Neneman of Papillion: Swine — Reserve champion junior showmanship. Foods — Crumb cake (selected for state fair, award of merit). Clothing — Beyond the needle decorated shirt (selected for state fair).
Brody Dickman of Papillion: Horse — Reserve champion first year; reserve champion horsemanship. Goat — Reserve champion 2-and 3-year-old milking goat.
Ben Gillespie of Papillion: Environmental education — Wren house (selected for state fair); bird feeder (selected for state fair).
Anthony Gillespie of Papillion: Home environment — Wooden clock (selected for state fair).
Ryan Marsh of Papillion: Shooting sports — BB gun and archery.
Preston Greiner of Papillion: Swine — Champion market barrow; reserve champion market barrow. Sheep — Reserve champion senior showmanship; champion middleweight market lamb; champion middleweight market lamb; champion heavyweight market lamb; champion pen of two market lambs. Goat — Champion market goat; reserve champion market goat.
Abby Wagner of Springfield: Home environment — Restored family heirloom (award of merit).
Kate Wagner of Springfield: Goat — Champion breeding goat. Tractor driving — Excellence award.
Paisley White of Springfield: Beef — Champion market heifer; reserve champion junior breeding heifer. Sheep — Champion wool breed ewe. Swine — Reserve champion market lottery pig; reserve champion overall lottery pig.
Maleah Cherry of Springfield: Sheep lead — Reserve champion junior lead.
Bella McAtee of Springfield: Goat — Champion intermediate showmanship; champion fainting goat. Sheep — Reserve champion wool lead line.
Madison Nash of Springfield: Sheep — Champion ram; reserve champion ram; reserve champion breeding pen of two. Poultry — Reserve champion senior showmanship; reserve champion best of show, land fowl; reserve champion bantam. Rabbit — Reserve champion senior showmanship. Dog — Champion senior showmanship; champion novice obedience.
Rhema Johnson of Springfield: Home environment — Selected for state fair.
Brooklyn Johnson of Springfield: Rabbit — Reserve champion best dressed rabbit.
Sierra Starr of Springfield: Rabbit — Champion senior showmanship; reserve champion 4 class; reserve champion best of show rabbit; best 6 class.