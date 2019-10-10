Two one-act plays will take the stage at Gross Catholic High School for the fall theater performance.
“The Entire American Revolution (in 40 Minutes or Less!)” by Eddie McPherson and “Dark Road” by Laura Lundgren Smith will be performed Oct. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.
Alice Baker, a senior, is directing “The Entire American Revolution (In 40 Minutes or Less!)” and Becca Jackson York, director of theater arts and vocal music, is directing “Dark Road.”
Jackson York said Gross has a history theme for the year, which is how they chose the two plays.
“[Alice’s] play is about the American Revolution and mine is about World War II Nazi Germany, so we thought having the two contrasting pieces — a comedy and a dramatic piece — and having pieces with historical context, although they’re fictional works. It was a good fit for our students and what we had as actors and on staff.”
Baker said she enjoys directing her show.
“I love the comedic timing of it — it’s just really fun to work with and all the actors are so good at jumping in at certain times,” she said.
For the darker drama, Jackson York said “Dark Road” has her actors thinking about good and evil.
“I really enjoy directing dramatic theater because I feel as a person I’m very joyous and find the good and seek the good, but it really give us an opportunity to feel both ends of the spectrum of human experience,” she said. “It’s been a really great exploration for us as a community.”
Aside from time conflicts, Jackson York and Baker said the actors have been proactive and learning their roles.
“I love how involved they are and how willing they are to share schedules,” Baker said. “I hope my actors have a good first experience.”
Jackson York said she hopes her play “makes people think.”
“I want them to leave talking about it and questioning why these things happen,” she said.
Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased at bit.ly/GCboxoffice.
The cast list (role/performer):
“The American Revolution (In 40 Minutes or Less!)”: Narrator 1- Rey Diaz, Narrator 2 — Kayla Chau, Narrator 3 — Jose Venegas Barrantes, King George III — Kyle Wozniak, Ms. T Leef / Colonist 4 — Savanah Battreal, Newsboy / Hope — Ayak Kuot, French Soldier / Virginia / Paul Revere — David Nicholson, Spaniard / Samuel Adams — Jason Goetz, James Armistead — Ema Kozakova, Marquis De Lafayette / Samuel Prescott / Rhode Island — Cadence Sweetmon, Colonist 1 / Massachusetts — Quentin Hanzlik, Colonist 2 — Luke Lanzourakis, Colonist 3 / Pennsylvania — Ripley Stansbury, Floyd — Sam Ortner, John Adams / British soldier 1 — Josie Mansisidor, Patrick Henry / Benjamin Franklin — Samuel Rinik, George Washington / General Gage / General Cornwallis — Joe Connelly, William Dawes — Chase Fussel, Captain John Parker — Luke Lanzourakis, Erving / New Jersey — Andrew Powers, British soldier 2 / South Carolina — Erin Ruane, British soldier 3 — Audrey Swanson, British soldier 4 — Julia Bennet, Gertrude — Theresa DeWerth, General Burgoyne / Connecticut — Maria Connealy, General Howe / New Hampshire — Thomas Bricko, Georgia — Jacklynn Bui, New York — Jazlyn Rodriguez, North Carolina — Tristan Ramos, Delaware — Eduardo Ramirez, Maryland — Audrey Swanson.
“Dark Road”: Greta — Jillian McNamara, Daimler — Nathan Wegner, Lise — Savanah Battreal, Commandant/Doctor — David Nicholson, Guard / Observer — Joe Connelly Marga — Bayleigh Donahoe, Ingrid — Josie Mansisidor, Prisoner 1 / Woman 1 — Katie Weaver, Prisoner 2 / Woman 2 — Caitlyn Talkington, Prisoner 3 / Woman 3 — Noelle Singh, Prisoner 4 / Girl — Tessa Peterson.